 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News