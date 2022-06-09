This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV i…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunder…
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzl…