For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
