Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

