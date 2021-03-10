For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
