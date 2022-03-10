Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 1…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are showing …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …