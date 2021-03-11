This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds elevate fire conditions
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 d…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon folks should see highs i…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wind…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…