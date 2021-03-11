Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.