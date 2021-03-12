Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.