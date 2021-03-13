 Skip to main content
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

Local Weather

