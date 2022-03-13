Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Seasonable weather is expected today, but temperatures will be dropping and snow will be moving in for the days ahead. See how much things will change in our updated forecast video.
Snow is slowly making its way from central Illinois into southern Illinois. See when it will all end and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Dry, warmer, and less windy across central and southern Illinois today, but precipitation returns to the forecast tonight. Here's the latest from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
