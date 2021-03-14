This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early then becoming windy with rain developing later at night. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
