This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
