Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

