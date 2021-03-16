Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
