Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.