Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mattoon, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

