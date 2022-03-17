 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

Local Weather

