For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is slowly making its way from central Illinois into southern Illinois. See when it will all end and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Ready for spring? Good news in the forecast this week.
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the low 60s.
Snow will return to central Illinois Thursday and southern Illinois on Friday. See when the best chance of seeing snow will be and how much is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gus…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect …