Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph.