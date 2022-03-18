 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 41F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News