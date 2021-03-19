For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
This evening in Mattoon: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Scatt…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast cal…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early then becoming windy with rain developing later at night. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The are…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade dur…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looki…