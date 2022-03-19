Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
