Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.