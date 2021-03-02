Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see su…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reac…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. …
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…