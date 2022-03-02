For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
