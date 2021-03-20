For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
