Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
