Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
