Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

