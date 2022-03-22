This evening in Mattoon: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
