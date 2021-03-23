Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
