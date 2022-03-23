This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.
