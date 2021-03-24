Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
