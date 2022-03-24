 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

