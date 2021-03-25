Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then cloudy overnight. It will be windy at times. Low 44F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.