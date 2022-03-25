Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mattoon, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.