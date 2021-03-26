Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mattoon. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
