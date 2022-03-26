 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

