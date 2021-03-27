Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.