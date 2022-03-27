Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.