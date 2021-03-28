Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 33F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.