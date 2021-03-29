For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds S at 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 …
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mattoon. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 45F. W…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area …