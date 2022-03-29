Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Mattoon, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.