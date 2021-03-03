Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
