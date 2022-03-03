 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

