Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

