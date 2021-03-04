Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.