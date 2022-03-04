 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

