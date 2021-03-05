Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.