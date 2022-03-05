Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.