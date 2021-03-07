 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News