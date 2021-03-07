Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.