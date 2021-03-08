Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.