Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.